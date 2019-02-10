Kenyan arrested in India for peddling fake currency

An assortment of Euros and US Dollar bills. AFP PHOTO

A Kenyan, who has been living in India for the last four months, has been arrested by local authorities for allegedly forging and selling fake currency.

The 45-year-old man, who was identified as Muthay Isaha, was arrested while attempting to sell fake currency worth Sh8.8 million to a businessman.

He was found in possession of counterfeit foreign currency which included Euros and United States dollars.

The Times of India reported that the suspect was arrested in a hotel in the City of Kolhapur, West India.

Indian police said that the suspect contacted the businessman claiming he had the currency in Euros and US Dollar bills.

CHEMICAL PROCESS

“He said the notes, for security reasons, were in black color. He met the businessman and alleged that after cleaning the notes with a chemical they would resume their original form,” the police said in a statement.

“He also demonstrated how to apply the chemical to two notes and the process showed one was a 300 Euro bill and the other a $200 bill,” the report added.

The suspect later allegedly told the businessman that he needed cash to purchase the chemical.

During the arrest, police officers seized the chemical, 2,200 sheets of black colored paper and hand gloves for making the notes.

Also recovered was Sh18,500 in cash, three foreign currency notes packed as $200, 200 Euro and 300 Euro bills.