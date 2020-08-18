Kenyan-American teen who was accepted into 11 top US varsities settles for Stanford





A Kenyan-American teenager who was accepted into 11 prestigious universities in the US after she completed high school has finally made her choice.

In April, Sharon Njeri Wambu received acceptance letters from prestigious universities in America and this week she chose to join Stanford University to pursue Computer Science, according to African Warrior Magazine.

Njeri, whose parents immigrated to the US from Kenya, received acceptance to join Stanford, Harvard, Columbia, Cal Poly Pomona, and Vanderbilt.

Others were University of South California (USC), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California Irvine (UCI), University of California, San Diego (UCSD), University of South Carolina, Beaufort (UCSB), and the University of California, Riverside (UCR).

When asked what she will be studying, Njeri said that she was excited to study computer science in college.

“In the future, I would like to use software engineering to work on platforms where people can share experiences with each other. I actually didn’t know I would venture into this field until the summer before my senior year. I feel that computer science gives me a tangible way to solve problems around me, and I appreciate the creativity that computer science requires,” she added.

The former Norco High student’s told the outlet that she now has the opportunity to not only improve her coding skills but also make connections with established engineers and receive funding and mentorship for my future projects.

“As a Kenyan-American, I have faced some of the misconceptions that some people have about Kenya and other countries like it. Perhaps using technology such as virtual reality, I can show people the beautiful country, the value put on education, and the complex issues that Kenya is dealing with.”

Njeri’s mother told the magazine that her daughter’s acceptance to the 11 prestigious colleges did not come as a surprise, saying that her daughter put in all the hard work.