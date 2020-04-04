Kenyan-American teen accepted into 11 top US universities

A Kenyan-American teenager has been accepted into 11 prestigious universities in the US after she completed high school.

Amidst the sad news associated with Covid-19, Sharon Njeri Wambu has a reason to celebrate after receiving acceptance into several prestigious universities in America.

Njeri, whose parents immigrated to the US from Kenya, received acceptance to 11 top universities including Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Cal Poly Pomona, and Vanderbilt.

Others are University of South California (USC), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California Irvine (UCI), University of California, San Diego (UCSD), University of South Carolina, Beaufort (UCSB), and the University of California, Riverside (UCR).

In a recent interview with African Warrior Magazine, Njeri, who graduated from Norco High in Norco, California, said she wants to study Computer Science.

“I would like to use software engineering to work on platforms where people can share experiences with each other,” she said.

“I actually didn’t know I would venture into this field until the summer before my senior year. I feel that computer science gives me a tangible way to solve problems around me, and I appreciate the creativity that computer science requires.”

On how she felt after receiving acceptance to all these prestigious universities, Njeri said, “When I opened my college acceptances, I was incredibly excited and even a bit shocked. So many qualified applicants get rejected and I am grateful that the admissions committees saw something in me.”

Njeri said that it makes her happy to know that wherever she chooses to go, she will have access to amazing resources and people who will push her and help her achieve her goals.

Njeri mother told the magazine that her daughter’s acceptance to the 11 prestigious colleges did not come as a surprise, saying that her daughter put in all the hard work.

So far, Njeri is yet to choose which university she will be going to.