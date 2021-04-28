Kenya suspends flights from India





Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has released a list of 10 isolation facilities that will be used by passengers jetting into Kenya from India.

The announcement comes on the day Kenya suspended passenger flights to and from India for the next 14 days, following a spike in Covid-19 infections in the country.

The announcement was made by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who added that the announcement will take effect from Friday.

“Those arriving in the country in the next 72 hours from India shall undertake mandatory testing. Those found positive for Covid-19 shall be isolated for 14 days at their own cost,” he explained.

“Following the resolution by @MOH_Kenya to suspend all passenger flights into the country from India, the Council has released a list of isolation facilities. Those traveling into the country from India will undergo mandatory quarantine/isolation at their own cost,” the Council posted on Twitter.

The isolation facilities which are in Nairobi and Mombasa will charge between charging between Sh7500 to Sh14,000 for full board accomodation.

Those in Nairobi include Hilton Garden Inn at JKIA, Royal Tulip Hotel on Chaka Road, Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites in Hurligham ,Ngong Hills Hotel on Ngong road, Swiss Lenana Mout Hotel on Ralph Bunche road, Ufungamano Guest House, Nairobi, The Strand Leisure Hotel, Nairobi West and Covent International Hotel.

In Mombasa the Isolation facilities are Mombasa Beach Hotel and Reef Hotel.

India has witnessed soaring infection rates, a rapidly rising death toll, and the discovery of a new virus variant.

The Asian country recorded 360,960 new infections in the last 24 hours the largest in a single day taking the overall tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

It was also the deadliest day so far, with 3,293 fatalities carrying the toll to 201,187.

