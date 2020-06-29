Kenya Scouts Association joins fight against Covid-19

The Kenya Scouts Association has joined the ongoing fight against Covid-19 by donating face masks, hand sanitisers, liquid soap and water tanks to families in the informal settlements.

The donation will benefit at least 2,000 families in Kibera, Mathare and Kamukunji constituencies.

SENSITISATION

More than 6,000 Kenyans have tested positive for coronavirus with more than 100 deaths recorded.

Speaking at the flagging off event at Rowallan National Scouts Camp in Kibera over the weekend, the Association’s national executive commissioner Mr Moses Danda said the gesture is part of the Association’s ongoing campaign under the banner of “Scouts Stopping Corona Virus” to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

He pointed out that the association has also reached out to various communities in Nyeri, Kajiado, Siaya, Mombasa and Kilifi with Covid-19 preventive and sensitisation programs and with similar donations with an aim of flattening the curve.

“We are now focusing on communities in informal settlements where Scouts are in the front line as ambassadors encouraging fellow community members to wash their hands and wear masks as a way of stopping the spread of corona virus,” said Mr Danda.

TRAINING

He said Scouts across the county have undergone training on Covid-19 preventive measures and are making a difference in their communities by sensitizing them on the same on various online platforms.

Further, some Scouts have creatively invented hand washing gadgets and placed them in strategic places including markets to ensure people get an opportunity to wash their hands regularly.

On her part, the Communications Officer at the Association Ms Risper Omala urged like-minded partners to come on board and join the over 2.1 million scouts in the 47 counties in the country to fight the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mr Antony Gitonga, the International Commissioner at the Association, said that scouts’ camps and centres have resumed operations under the stipulated government Covid-19 prevention measures.

“Our centres are safe spaces and we call upon the public to use our facilities for their out door activities,” he said.