Kenya records 278 new Covid-19 cases as tally jumps to 8,528

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new cases of Covid-19 after tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases in the country to 8,528.

Speaking in Makueni county, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 89 patients had during the same period been discharged from health facilities, raising recoveries to 2,593.

At the same time, the country had lost two more coronavirus patients to bring the total number of those who have lost their lives to the novel virus to 169.

The health ministry announced that it had tested 3,053 samples over the last 24 hours, bringing the total samples tested in the country since the virus was first reported to 196,508.

During his Wednesday address, the cabinet secretary praised Makueni county for its level of preparedness to deal with the pandemic amid concerns over rising infections within communities in the counties.

“Makueni county, in particular, has been extremely organised, and has demonstrated a high standard of readiness,” said Kagwe.

He added that the country was now dealing with a new virus that was well established at the community level.

“All counties except five have reported Covid-19 cases. It will just be a matter of time before all counties are affected. We must take action to limit the spread failure to which our healthcare facilities risk being overwhelmed,” he warned.

Kagwe assured the health personnel that the government will upscale efforts to protect them, also lauding them for their efforts in combating the spread of the disease thus far.

“For those who have been exposed, I want to assure them that the government is committed to ensuring that all our frontline soldiers are protected at all times by making available the necessary PPEs and other commodities as they manage our patients,” he added.

The CS commended them saying that there could never be a higher calling for an individual than what you are currently doing.

“As a nation we are indebted to you. We have hired 252 healthcare personnel of all cadres to boost human resource capacity, and the process of hiring another 110 is ongoing.”

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in the country on March 13 and the ministry of health noted that 10 per cent of all infections have been symptomatic.

Over 65 per cent of those infected are males, majority being in the 30-39 age group.