Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi commuter rail services till next year

Kenya Railways has suspended the Nairobi commuter rail services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau till January 6, 2020.

Kenya Railways however did not give any reason why they were suspending the services, only stating that the link train between CBD and Nairobi terminus will be available during the holiday season.

“We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended till January 6, 2020. However, Link train that operates between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus is available throughout the holiday period,” said Kenya Railways on Sunday.

We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended till January 6, 2020. However, Link train the operating between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus is available throughout the holiday period — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) December 22, 2019

Last month, Kenya Railways announced the introduction of a commuter train service from the CBD to Syokimau via Nairobi Terminus.

KR said the move will help ease congestion at bus stations and along major roads leading in and out of Nairobi’s CBD.