Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi commuter rail services till next year

By Hilary Kimuyu December 23rd, 2019 1 min read

Kenya Railways has suspended the Nairobi commuter rail services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau till January 6, 2020.

Kenya Railways however did not give any reason why they were suspending the services, only stating that the link train between CBD and Nairobi terminus will be available during the holiday season.

“We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended till January 6, 2020. However, Link train that operates between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus is available throughout the holiday period,” said Kenya Railways on Sunday.

Last month, Kenya Railways announced the introduction of a commuter train service from the CBD to Syokimau via Nairobi Terminus.

KR said the move will help ease congestion at bus stations and along major roads leading in and out of Nairobi’s CBD.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Ruto backs Sonko to make comeback