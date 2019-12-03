Kenya Railways suspends city commuter train service due to flooding

The commuter train that plies from the CBD to Nairobi Terminus will not be operational on Tuesday, the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has announced.

In a public notice published Tuesday, the corporation said commuter services have been affected due to high water levels at Makadara and Imara Daima stations.

“Due to high water levels between Makadara and Imara Daima stations which have rendered the line impassable, the afternoon link train from the CBD to Nairobi Terminus will not be running today. We regret the inconvenience caused to our link train customers,” the corporation said in a statement.

On Sunday, Kenya Railways apologised to their customers who were destined for Imara, Syokimau, Rongai and Ngong after a section of the line between CBD and Syokimau stations was submerged in water due to heavy rains rendering the line impassable.