Kenya Railways resumes commuter rail, bus services

The new look Nairobi Central Station and DMU launched by president Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenya Railways on Monday announced the resumption of the Nairobi Commuter Rail (NCR) bus service within Nairobi and its environs.

“KRC is glad to inform you the resumption of the following services effective Tuesday, morning April 6,” part of the statement by KR read.

The resuming routes include NCR train services to Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Kikuyu, Syokimau and Athi River and NCR bus services from Central Railway Station to the Westlands Bus Terminus, Yaya Centre and Upper hill.

The Nairobi Central Station (NCS) train heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Service and ME Commuter Phase II A service to Rongai and Ngong have also resumed.

Hello Dear Esteemed Commuter. It is with great pleasure that we convey this information to you. NCR Services resume after Easter Holiday on 6th April 2021.#keepcalmkrcares #keepkenyamoving #rightontrack pic.twitter.com/xwfZ2Aslys — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) April 5, 2021

The launch of the buses by the corporation was unveiled to provide easier and affordable rates for Nairobians moving to and from the city.

Just before the Easter holiday weekend, the Kenya Railways suspended the operation of the Nairobi Commuter rail (NCR) service in Nairobi and its environs.

The Nairobi commuter rail service was launched in November by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Currently, there are commuter train services on Nairobi-Imara Daima-Syokimau route, Nairobi-Githurai-Mwiki-Kahawa-Ruiru route, Nairobi-Embakasi route, and Nairobi-Kibera-Kikuyu route.

The project, which is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan, is aimed at modernising and expanding underutilised railway transport to reduce congestion on city roads by reducing over-reliance on road transport.