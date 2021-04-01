Kenya Prisons officers to assist in enforcing lockdown – VIDEO

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

About 3000 officers attached to the Kenya Prisons Service have been summoned to team up with the National Police Service and other security agencies in enforcing the new lockdown measures.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai confirmed this move.

He also urged the officers to use a soft power approach.

Other officers involved in the exercise include National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), plus the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers.

They will primarily be tasked with enforcing the 8pm-4am curfew within the five counties.

Mutyambai also confirmed that 33 roadblocks have been mounted in all major roads to regulate movements into and out of the zoned areas of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajindo, and Nakuru counties.

“Our operation is done jointly with NGAO. The commissioner general of prisons has released not less than 3000 officers to the police to ensure that citizens go through this festive season in a secure and peaceful environment,” Mutyambai said.

Mutyambai urged members of the public to cooperate with the police and abide by the Covid-19 containment measures put by the Ministry of Health.

“On our part, we commit to being humane as we discharge our duty. I have already communicated to all police officers the need to use the soft power approach as the best approach and we expect cooperation from members of the public,” the IG said.