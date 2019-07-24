Kenya Power fires 13 employees linked to Sh35million tokens racket

The Kenya Power Company has dismissed 13 of its employees who were implicated in illegal sale of tokens worth Sh35.2 million.

This is according to the Acting Managing Director of the company, Jared Othieno, who was appearing before the Senate committee to shed light on theft that involved tokens and billing at the company.

Mr Othieno said that the company summoned more than 3,000 customers who admitted that they knowingly bought the tokens from rogue staff of the company.

BILLING

“They went ahead and bought the tokens and none of the money was sent to Kenya Power Company. For instance, a customer used Sh1,000 to purchase 26.2 units instead of the required Sh3,200 and the money was never sent to the company,” he said.

On June 27, 2019 the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned 200 Kenya Power customers over irregular postpaid billing and ordered them to report at the headquarters on diverse dates between July 1 and July 30.

FRAUD

The DCI said that the consumers colluded with rogue Kenya Power staff and brokers to fraudulently benefit 5,000 consumers.

Some of the entities which were summoned include the Seventh Day Adventist in South Nyanza, Uchumi Supermarkets in North Rift, Moi University Campus in North Rift, Kenya National Mills in Nairobi and Safaricom Investments Cooperative Society Limited in Nairobi.