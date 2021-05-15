Kenya Power explains cause of power blackouts





Kenya Power has attributed the recent power failure in various estates within the capital to ‘flooding’ at the company’s Nairobi Sub-station.

Kenyans have been airing their frustration on social media owing to consistent power failures in several areas. This has, in turn, led to the loss of business for traders, families having dinner in ‘darkness’, and the risk of loss of perishable food preserved in refrigerators.

“As a result (of the flooding), our customers in Nairobi West, South C, parts of Mbagathi Way, Dam Estate, Civil Servants, Five Star Estate, parts of Lower Hill and environs are off supply,” the electricity firm explained.

It further assured affected customers that restoration work is currently in progress and its teams are working round the clock to restore supply as soon as possible.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience,” it explained.

Kenya Power has also clarified that most rains are accompanied by strong winds that snap branches off trees causing them to fall on power lives and disrupting power supply.