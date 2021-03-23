Kenya Power employees charged with extortion over Sh30k bribe

Two Kenya Power employees, who allegedly disconnected electricity to a city resident’s home and demanded Sh60,000 to reconnect it were charged with extortion.

Robinson Ongeri Mogaka and Philip Muteti were charged at Makadara law courts, where they were accused of jointly extorting the money from Alice Akumu Orengo.

They are accused of cutting off her electricity supply while accusing her of having an illegal installation at her home in Utawala on March 19.

The two who work as technicians with the electricity distributing company were also charged with requesting and receiving a bribe contrary to the Bribery Act.

The court heard that the duo demanded the cash from Orengo to reconnect her after executing a disconnection of the same.

They are accused of receiving Sh30,000 which was half of the Sh60,000 bribe they had demanded from her as inducement to complete the reconnection of her power supply.

They denied the charges before chief magistrate Anjelo Kithinji.

Kenya Power is grappling with losses occasioned by loss of revenues through illegal connections and fraudulent power consumption, largely aided by its employees.

Mogaka and Muteti were freed on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount, and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Their case will be mentioned on April 6.