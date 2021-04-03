Kenya Power apologize for token hitch





A number of electricity consumers in the country were left in the dark on what was supposed to be a Good Friday following a technical glitch in the token vending system at Kenya Power.

Some of the payments made through mobile money platforms such as MPESA failed to go through even as those that managed to were not processed.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) had to release a statement assuring its clients it was working to resolve the technical hitch and that the pending tokens will be issued.

“Good afternoon our esteemed customers. We are working to resolve a technical hitch that is causing a delay in token vending. Once normalcy returns we will issue an update and send the tokens. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the electricity company’s statement on social media read in part.

Not satisfied, some Kenyans took to social media to air their frustrations.

“I am so much inconvenienced beyond words,” said @talyma.

“U guys should have an emergency system for this. We can’t be having hitches every other Friday for over 8hrs,” wrote @Renezone.

“Waiting since morning at 8 am. PD29D1J1IR Confirmed. Ksh1,000.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 14252321790 on 2/4/21 at 8:19 AM. Transaction cost, Ksh34.00. Amount you can transact within the day is 298,900.00,” stated @Berricko.

“This is utterly unacceptable for such a company. First of all, there is no communication until it’s too late. I bought tokens @ 11 until now I haven’t received anything. Had to call 4 times to be told there were issues. And you don’t have backup systems,” commented @Kelvinito5.

“You have literally wasted me since morning. Hope to get my tokens as soon as possible coz am in the dark!” remarked @OgetoJackline.

“Am a victim waiting for the token,” said @wanjirujacob.