Kenya Mpya buses suffer rare defeat





Troubled Kenya Mpya Buses have relocated their terminus from their previous location on Munyu Road to the Fire Station Lane after a scuffle with the business community in the area.

The change of stage was effected on Thursday after being forced to move out of the stage that they have occupied for more than 10 years.

What is left at their old stage to show any presence of their existence are a few of the Sacco officials carrying banners to inform unaware passengers of where their new stage is.

In addition, the Kenya Mpya buses, which are operated by the Neo Kenya Limited company, have slashed the bus fare to Sh50 from the CBD to Thika town with an aim to lure commuters using the route.

VERBAL EXCHANGE

Traders at Munyu road went on a rampage after a verbal exchange with the Kenya Mpya staff.

In their protest, the traders wanted the Nairobi county government to relocate Kenya Mpya terminus.

They claim the buses have been a nuisance and have taken the spaces meant for loading zones.

They said the buses block their businesses and regularly knock the power lines causing power outages which affect their businesses.

The Kenya Mpya buses have also been plagued with a number of traffic offences. In 2017, the sacco was suspended by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following a series of complaints of indiscipline and speeding by its crew.