Kenya has 755,750 atheists -census report

More than 700,000 Kenyans are atheists, according to an additional report of the 2019 Population Census released on Friday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The report, which gives an insight into the Kenyan population based on their religious beliefs, shows that 755,750 Kenyans do not believe in any religion.

Kilifi County leads in the number of nonbelievers with 146,669, more than double the number of atheists in Nakuru (67,640), which is second.

Nairobi comes in third with 54,841 followed by Narok (45,617), Kiambu (30770), Kitui (23,778), Meru (20,985) and Mombasa (11,148).

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) society was registered with the office of the Registrar of Societies in February 2017 by Harrison Mumia, who serves as the group’s president.

Three months later, the government quashed the registration but it was reinstated after Mumia successfully challenged the suspension in the High Court.

The final census report shows there are 15,777,473 protestants in Kenya, the majority religious group. The number of Catholics is 9,726,169.

Some 9,648,690 people attend evangelical churches, 3,292,573 go to African Instituted Churches, Orthodox (201,263), other Christian (1,732,911), Islam (5,152,194), Hindu (60,287) while traditionalists are 318,727 in number.