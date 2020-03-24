Kenya confirms 9 more coronavirus cases, total now at 25 – VIDEO

Kenya has confirmed nine more coronavirus cases raising the total number of cases in the country to 25.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said that in the last 24 hours 82 cases had been tasted in the country.

The cases were tested in Nairobi Mombasa Kilifi and Kwale and include seven Kenyans and two foreigners.

Two of the cases were confirmed to have been from close contacts while the rest were from people who had travelled in the country.

The samples were tested in various laboratories in Kemri, Kilifi and AgaKhan. Patients in isolation are being monitored and tracing for new patients is ongoing.

“We have always felt that they have extra exposure and have taken measures and they have all been taken into isolation and are being monitored by our personnel,” said Mr Kagwe.

The total number of close contacts stands at 745. Out of this, 98 have been discharged after completing 14 days of quarantine.

Some 98 people have been discharged after completing the 14-day quarantine while 15 at Mbagathi are waiting for results.

The CS said that they have had challenges at JKIA and designated mandatory-quarantine areas adding that the government had streamlined the process and further measures will be introduced to ease inconvenience.

“There have been challenges at JKIA as well as designated hotels and government facilities where we are taking the travellers for mandatory quarantine…However, we have streamlined the process and this has been sorted,” he added.

“We will carry mandatory testing for all contact traced and all travellers.”