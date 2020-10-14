Kenya confirms 604 new Covid-19 cases amid rising infections





Kenya has recorded 604 new Covid-19 cases from 5,832 samples tested in the past 24 hours. This raises the national infections tally to 42,541.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that 88 more patients have recovered from virus over the same period. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 31,428.

At the same time, 10 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya’s death toll to 797.

More follows…..