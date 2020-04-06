Kenya confirms 16 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, total jumps to 158 – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced that 16 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons confirmed to be infected in the country to 158.

According to President Kenyatta, two more people have also died from Covid-19 bring the total number of fatalities related to the virus in the country to six.

This new surge came as a total of 4,227 were tested since the first case was reported and the new cases confirmed after more tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

President Kenyatta said that his government is ready to take any lawful measure to make sure the nation does not suffer terrifying consequences due to the pandemic.

“Fellow Kenyans as of this morning we have tested a total of 4,277 persons and today we have an additional 16 persons turning positive making our national total 158. In the same breath. we also note with gratitude the four persons who have fully recovered from this disease,” Kenyatta said.

“We also as a nation pray for the quick recovery of those undergoing treatment as we condole with family and friends of the six who have regrettably lost their lives to this pandemic.”

The head of state noted the gravity of the pandemic, saying the last time the world faced such a dangerius disease was a century ago when the influenza epidemic claimed the lives of tens of millions of people.

“And as such I and the government will do anything in our power to ensure that we as a nation shall not suffer such terrifying outcome,” he pledged.

Kenyatta urged all Kenyans to change their normal way of life to tame the virus.

Majority of those who have contracted the disease, he said, are majorly persons living in Nairobi, followed by Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

“Our families, our schools, our way of lives, the way we worship, our economy, our businesses, every single Kenyan stands threatened by this invisible relentless enemy that is Covid-19.

“This virus is unforgiving and if not stopped is exponential, because it cannot be smelled, it is an enemy that can easily convince you that life can continue as normal. Majorities of those who have contracted the disease are residents of the Nairobi metropolis and Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa,” said Kenyatta.

The president, during the address to the nation from State House Nairobi, urged all Kenyans to wear face masks when in public places.