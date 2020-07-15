Kenya Airways resumes domestic flights after 99 days





Kenya Airways today flagged off its first commercial passenger flight from Nairobi to Mombasa as the national carrier resumed its domestic flight services.

KQ had shut down operations for more than three months due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country which resulted in the government imposing a cessation of movement to some counties.

“Its official – after 99 days of a pause on our commercial passenger flights, we are now able to take back to the skies today. Our first commercial passenger flight has started boarding! Mombasa here we come,” tweeted Kenya Airways.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, however, on July 6 announced that domestic and international flights will resume in a phased out reopening of the economy.

Domestic flights were to resume on July 15 while international flights will commence on August 1.

The airline will fly two times daily to Mombasa and once daily to Kisumu as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks.