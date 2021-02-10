KENHA warns of heavy Waiyaki way traffic





Motorists using Waiyaki Way have been told to expect heavy traffic from Wednesday around Kangemi.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in a statement on Tuesday said traffic movement will be interfered with as the contractor gears up to demolish the Kangemi bridge before reconstructing it to accommodate a new road design.

In a notice on Thursday, KeNHA and China Wu Yi company urged motorists using the road to kindly take note of the planned diversion at Kangemi along Waiyaki Way as part of the ongoing road construction.

“Plan accordingly, use alternative routes where possible, always ensure doors are locked, windows are up, valuables and electronics are out of sight, and practice situational awareness at all times,” they said.

Adding; “This is to notify you that a diversion has been done on the left-hand side (LHS) of Kangemi Bridge next to Total Petrol Station for a distance of about 100 metres to serve traffic headed towards the Nakuru side,” the notice read in part.

Traffic headed to Nairobi shall be diverted to the existing LHS of the main carriageway which will facilitate the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of the Kangemi Bridge.

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to observe traffic signages and adhere to traffic marshal directives.

The authority apologized to road users for the inconvenience that may be caused as they endeavor to improve the existing infrastructure along this critical section of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The ongoing expansion of the busy highway is running concurrently with the erection of the Nairobi Expressway which has caused major traffic disruption for motorists using the route.

The construction works on the road linking James Gichuru Road to Rironi Highway is a part of the 25.3-kilometer road expansion project located partly within Nairobi and Kiambu Counties.

The project began in August 2017 and was to be completed within a period of 36.