KENHA seeks solutions to Mombasa road traffic

Pillars for the Nairobi Expressway project are pictured near Nextgen Mall during Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia tour on December 11, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says it is addressing the traffic disruptions on Mombasa road occasioned by the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority explained the ongoing rains in Nairobi have worsened the situation, adding it was doing everything possible to minimize inconveniences caused to road users.

“The disruption to traffic on the A8 Road within the section from Mlolongo to James Gichuru has been occasioned by the ongoing construction of the Expressway within the central median and associated relocation of utilities such as water and sewer pipes, power lines and ICT fibre cables,” KeNHA said.

Adding, “We have initiated drainage improvement works at locations such as Nyayo Stadium Roundabout to ensure the drainage remains free-flowing at all affected locations.”

Motorists have in recent times been forced to endure long hours in traffic with others even reportedly forced to spend the night on the road following heavy rains that pounded the capital.

The situation was exacerbated by ongoing infrastructural developments going on across the city with the construction of the Nairobi Expressway playing a major role in the snarl-up.