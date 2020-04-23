Kenei’s father summoned as probe into former police officer’s death continues

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday summoned the father of Seargeant Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to the office of the Deputy President when he was murdered two months ago.

This comes just hours after three officers who are Kenei’s former colleagues at the office of the Deputy President were grilled and recorded statement in relation to the murder of the officer.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Kenei was not supposed to be on duty the day when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa led foreigners into the office of the Deputy President with the aim of defrauding them Sh 40 billion.

“Kenei’s father has been summoned by the DCI and he is expected to shed more light on recent statements he has been making that he was told to accept the fact that his son committed suicide,” a sleuth attached to the DCI headquarters said.

Additionally, it has emerged that during his last trip to his home in Rongai, Nakuru County, Mr Kenei looked disturbed and was not his usual jovial self.

MYSTERIOUS DEATH

These are some of the issues the DCI expects his father, who has been on the fore-front calling for justice in the death of his son, is expected to raise.

The DCI still believes that the deceased did not commit suicide and there was something fishy about his death which occurred just days after Mr Echesa was summoned in relation to the firearm scandal in the DP’s office.

According to a detective, the three officers who were on Wednesday interrogated in relation to Mr Kenei’s murder were summoned after the DCI successfully retrieved data which had been deleted from his phone.

The erasure of data from his phone, the sending of money to his close family members and the deleting of his social media accounts are some of the reasons the DCI believes that Mr Kenei did not commit suicide.