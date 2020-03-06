Join our Telegram Channel
Kenei’s body arrives in Nakuru for burial

By Amina Wako March 6th, 2020 1 min read

The body of slain Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei has been taken to Nakuru county where he will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Kenei will be buried at his father homestead in Nakuru county.

His body arrived at Umash Funeral Home just a few minutes to 1pm on Friday and was received by his colleagues from Administration Police.

Family, friends and colleagues were allowed into the funeral home to view the body.

The officer who was found dead at his home in Imara Daima on February 20, 2020.

Family, friends and colleagues are expected to hold a requiem mass at the Umash ground in Nakuru.

Since Kenei died in office, his funeral will be presided over by the National Police Service.

