Ken Walibora to be buried Wednesday

Authorities in Trans Nzoia County have come up with regulations to guide the burial of renowned Kiswahili author Ken Walibora who will be laid to rest at his Makutano home in Cherang’any Constituency on Wednesday.

“A crowd will not be allowed at the burial. Even the number of journalists will be restricted at the venue to ensure we don’t violate the restriction,” Mr Ojwang told the Nation.

COMPLY WITH GUIDELINES

The administrator has further asked the family to forward the names of those expected to attend the burial through the area chief, saying only those selected will be allowed to attend the funeral ceremony.