Ken Walibora buried in absence of widow, children – PHOTOS

Fallen author and veteran journalist Professor Ken Waliaula Walibora was on Wednesday laid to rest at his Makutano homestead in Cherang’any constituency in a ceremony attended by few mourners.

Prof Walibora, who was celebrated by many owing to his exemplary creative writing skills and excellent journalistic skills, was only buried by 15 mourners in line with government guidelines curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Those who attended the 47-minute funeral service were majorly his extended family members, neighbours and scholars.

His wife Ann Chebet and his two children Sheila Zawadi and Katila Samba were not in attendance since they are in USA and unable to travel.

The deceased’s body, which was airlifted from Nairobi, arrived at 2.30pm upon which the Jehovah Witness church commenced the service, whose attendance had been limited owing to social distancing guidelines.

“Walibora was a very disciplined and committed Christian who valued both the elderly and the young ones. He was very humble despite being celebrated globally,” said Pastor Ken Ngurase Lujiri of Jehovah Witness Church, who presided over the burial service.

Family spokesperson Patrick Lumumba thanked all those who stood with them during the challenging times called on investigating agencies to get to the bottom of the cause of Walibora’s death.

“We are calling on the government to ensure justice is served and killers of our brother are brought to book. Ken died a painful death and those behind (his death) should not go scot-free,” Lumumba charged.

St. Peter’s Mumias High school principal Cosmas Nabungolo described the late as an educationist and a sportsman who added value among students in schools by promoting the growth of Swahili language.

Mr Nabungolo, who interacted with the late at St. Anthony Boys in Kitale, said the teaching fraternity will remember him for his mentorship, which saw an upgrade in Kiswahili standards.

“Our young generation witnessed an upgrade in creative writing which inculcated pillars of uprightness and discipline while promoting Fasihi. He also cherished nurturing soccer talents,” he said.

Walibora’s friend and former colleague at NMG Hezekiel Gikambi and Kibabii University vice Chancellor Odeo Ipara eulogised the late as a great scholar.

Gikambi said the academic fraternity had lost a great mind whose scholarly work will forever remain ideal for generations.

Other scholars present included Prof Ken Inyani Simala the executive secretary East Africa Kiswahili Commission, Dr Mansol Kendagor the national chairman CHAKITA and Dr Sheilah Wandera a Kiswahili lecturer Laikipia University, among others, who praised Walibora for his work.