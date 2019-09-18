Ken Okoth’s widow now disputes DNA test results, says she has ‘real’ outcome

The wife of former Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth has thrown a new twist on the matter of DNA tests presented to court a few days ago.

The widow, Monica Okoth, has now disputed the results of the tests, which returned a positive outcome on the paternity of the son of nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi.

The results indicated that the child was fathered by the late Okoth.

However, Monica now claims she has different results which she wishes to present in court.

She has asked the court to give her two more weeks to avail the same.

Meanwhile, Okoth’s mother, is said to be satisfied with the results.

Ms Thumbi, through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka, asked the court to close the matter and allow the family to proceed to family division to file for succession.

The case will be mentioned on October 2.