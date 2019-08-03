Ken Okoth’s lover vows to return to court after son was ‘kept off’ cremation event

Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s lover, Nairobi nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi has vowed to head back to court after she was kept in the dark about plans to cremate the legislator.

Her lawyer Elkanah Mogaka accused Mr Okoth’s family of disobeying a consent signed in court on Friday that had allowed five-year old boy Jayden Baraka Okoth to participate in the funeral arrangements.

Mr Mogaka said Mr Okoth’s cremation at Kariokor Crematorium on Saturday morning was done in secrecy without the involvement of Anne.

Anne only knew about the cremation through a tweet by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that confirmed the ‘private event’.

COMMITTED TO COURT

Anne’s lawyer said Mr Okoth’s family had on Friday, through lawyer Edwin Sifuna, committed to court that Jayden will be included in funeral arrangements, be it burial or cremation.

“I can confirm to you that Jayden was not included in the cremation ceremony and as it stands the family is in disobedience of the court order and we will take action on the same on Monday. We must respond,” said Mr Mogaka.

On his side, Mr Sifuna said the event was private and that Ms Thumbi’s side had opted out.

“The ceremony started early in the morning in the presence of only a few people. Anne’s lawyer yesterday (Friday) said that they were not going to attend and only Okoth’s brothers and some guests came,” said Mr Sifuna.

On Friday, a Nairobi court adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the wife of late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, where the two agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of Jayden Baraka Okoth, the latter’s son.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

The two have also agreed that five-year-old Jayden be allowed to participate in the funeral arrangements.

This is after Ms Thumbi had moved to court on Thursday seeking to have the burial of her secret lover stopped until the controversy surrounding Jayden’s paternity is resolved demanding recognition of her five-year old child as the lawmaker’s biological son as well she be included in the burial plans.

She sued Okoth’s mother, Angeline, his widow Monica, and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.