Ken Okoth’s love affair that has stopped his cremation

The High Court has stopped the cremation of Kibra MP Ken Okoth. The move came after Mr Okoth’s alleged second wife Anne Muthoni Thumbi filed a suit demanding recognition of her child as biological son of lawmaker.

This after Thumbi, the woman with whom the MP sired a son, moved to court on behalf of their 5-year-old son, who the family has allegedly denied.

Thumbi is suing Angelina Okoth, Monica Okoth and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

The court has directed Thumbi to serve the respondents before the hearing of the case scheduled for August 9, 2019.

“That in the interim a temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendant, either by themselves, their servants or agents from conducting the burial, interment, cremation and or in any manner whatsoever dispose of the body or remains of the late Mr Ken Okoth,” the court order reads in part.

OKOTH’S DEATH

Okoth passed on last Friday after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

On Thursday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, while speaking during the Okoth’s memorial service, claimed that the late MP had a second wife and a child.

The governor demanded that Okoth’s family should recognise the child.