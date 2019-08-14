Ken Okoth’s kin to get Sh32m, but will they agree on a sharing formula?

The family of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth will get Sh32 million from Parliament. The amount includes his group life insurance cover and death gratuity.

But they will have to wait for some time since Parliament must first get a letter from the courts indicating the administrator of the late MP’s estate, a source who deals with MPs’ pensions Tuesday told the Nation.

“Yes the family is entitled to Sh32 million before tax, but we are not releasing the money now. We have to follow the law, which requires that we have to first get the letter of the administrator of the estate,” the source said.

“If the family agree on how to share the money, the name of the administrator must be published in the Kenya Gazette, so that anybody with an issue can come up.”

PRIVATE MATTER

The deceased’s brother, Mr Imran Okoth, told the Nation that the matter is private and the family lawyer is best placed to handle it.

“I don’t know why they are telling you the amount and all that. Why would they do that yet these are personal matters?” he said.

Lawmakers contribute 12.75 per cent of their salary as pension, which is matched by the State.

The legislator’s pensionable emoluments include salary, responsibility allowance, constituency allowance, nominated member’s allowance, ex officio member’s allowance, house allowance, accommodation allowance and sitting allowance.

In March 2013, the SRC gazetted a remuneration package for MPs that included a gratuity calculated at the rate of 31 per cent of the annual basic pay. It is paid at the end of their term.

The Parliamentary Pensions Act stipulates that only those who serve for two terms or more are entitled to a monthly pension of at least Sh125,000 for the rest of their lives.

REFUND CONTRIBUTION

The law provides that those who serve less than two terms get a refund of their contribution, with an annual 15 per cent interest.

However, a bill currently before the House sponsored by Minority Leader John Mbadi seeks to have MPs who retired between 1984 and 2001 paid Sh100,000 per month for life.

Mr Mbadi is seeking to amend the Parliamentary Pensions Act, Cap 196, to raise former MPs’ pensions, which is likely to infuriate taxpayers more, given that sitting MPs have indicated that they want an additional 17 allowances.