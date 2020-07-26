Ken Okoth’s family celebrates first anniversary of his death

A portrait of former Kibra MP is displayed during his memorial service at Starehe Boys Centre where he studied. PHOTO | ANITA CHEPKOECH

Today marks a year since former Kibra lawmaker Ken Okoth breathed his last. And the deceased politician’s immediate family has come out to honour him and celebrate his life.

Okoth’s brother Imran, who succeeded him as Kibra MP, led the constituents and fellow lawmakers in holding a memorial mass at Our Lady of Guadaloupe Church in Kibra.

“The people of Kibra and Kenya lost a great man. As a family, we still mourn him but we rest assured that he lived a full life and that his legacy continues to live on. Not just in Kenya, but around the world,” Imran said.

Imran has also vowed to continue working towards fulfilling his late brother’s development agenda for Kibra.

“The family remains forever grateful and indebted to the people of Kenya for the immense support we received last year. We thank the constituents of Kibra for standing by me and allowing me to ensure that the work Ken started in Kibra continues. I shall continue to serve you with diligence,” he said.

Ken, who passed on at the age of 42 after battling cancer, is remembered for his eloquent contribution in Parliament, as well as development record in his constituency whose majority are vulnerable.