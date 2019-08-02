Ken Okoth’s family changes tune on his secret lover Anne Thumbi

The mother of Kibra MP Ken Okoth and his widow have consented to have Anne Thumbi, the nominated Nairobi MCA who had a son with the late MP, to be included in burial arrangements.

The MP’s mother Angeline Ajwan’g and widow Monica Okoth told a court on Friday that Anne will also be allowed to collect samples for DNA testing to ascertain the child’s paternity.

The two were represented in court by lawyer Edwin Sifuna, who is also the secretary general of ODM.

The court ordered that the DNA sample be obtained 4pm Friday.

Thereafter, cremation of the Mr Okoth will proceed in accordance with his wishes.

Mr Okoth’s mother and widow argued that Anne, who obtained court orders on Thursday to stop the burial or cremation, did not object to plans to have him laid to rest on Saturday, August 3.

The magistrate court adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth and Anne Thumbi in which they agreed that DNA sample be taken and cremation to takes place thereafter.

The two women also that the child in dispute participates in the funeral plans.

The court set aside an earlier order that had stop the funeral plans.

Anne, a former Sonko Rescue Team employee, moved to court on Thursday to request for an injunction until Ajwan’g and Monica recognise her 3-year-old son as a child of the late MP.

She wants her son listed as one of the beneficiaries of Ken Okoth’s property.