Ken Okoth’s burial dilemma as paternal family cite Luo culture – PHOTOS

A dilemma has emerged over the burial site of deceased Kibra MP Ken Okoth after his paternal family cited Luo culture that stipulate he should be buried in Kochia, Homa Bay county.

The family spokesman Raymond Mbai said on Tuesday that Mr Okoth’s parents, Nicholas Obonyo and Ms Angeline Ajwan’g, separated when the MP was young in the 1980s.

According to Mr Mbai, the MP, at a young age, moved to his mother’s ancestral home in Ogenga Village in Kabondo Kasipul constituency.

The separation made Okoth to be “forgotten” at his father’s home back in Kochia.

His paternal family now says they want to be involved in the burial plans.

According to Luo culture, they said, the MP should be buried at his paternal home.

They however admit that Mr Okoth had assumed a national status at the time of his death and would not object to ‘other wishes’. They want to be consulted and involved if such a plan arises.

Okoth succumbed to Colorectal cancer on Friday after battling with the disease for the last few months.

Mr Okoth first revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four Colorectal cancer in February 2019.