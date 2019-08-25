Ken Okoth’s brother booed off by hostile crowd in Kamukunji – VIDEO

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s brother, Imran Okoth, was on Sunday forced to cut short his speech at a political rally at Kamukunji grounds after being heckled by a hostile crowd.

Imran was among the speakers at the rally which had been convened by Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

The youth kept shouting “Toka hapo, toka kabisa!” making it impossible for Imran to address the crowd.

He eventually had to leave the podium amidst cheers from the rowdy youth.

Sources revealed that the crowd was venting its anger at Imran after he oversaw the cremation of his late brother.

Okoth, who died on July 26, 2019 at the Nairobi Hospital from colorectal cancer, was cremated on August 3, 2019 at the Kariokor Crematorium amid opposition from some family members, including his mother.

CREMATION SAGA

The cremation saga, it appears, is what has antagonized Imran with the people of Kibra.

Odinga was expected to unveil ODM candidates for the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat at the Kamukunji grounds rally.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already set November 7, 2019 as the date for the by-election.

The electoral body also announced that campaign period for the mini-poll shall commence on September 9 and run until November 4.