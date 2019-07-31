Ken Okoth to be cremated – Raila

Former Kibra Member of Parliament, the late Ken Okoth, will be cremated at a private function in Nairobi, ODM leader Raila Odinga announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press at a Nairobi hotel, Odinga indicated that the body will be transported to Kasipul Kabondo constituency on Saturday.

“After deliberations among the family members and the committee that was put together by the [ODM] Party, it has been agreed as follows: There is going to be a memorial service at the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School today (Wednesday) at 2pm. Tomorrow (Thursday, August 1), at 11am, there is going to be a funeral service at the Moi Girls’ High School in Nairobi. After that, there will be viewing of the body at the same venue,” said Mr Odinga.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Okoth’s body will be transported to Kabondo Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County on Saturday, August 3.

A funeral service will be held at Rateng’ Secondary School at 10am after which the family will be allowed to perform the final rites.

“Ken will be given to the family to do the rest, just like we did with Kenneth Matiba, so the family will do the rest,” said Odinga.

CREMATED

Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

But there has been a tussle over whether the late Okoth should be cremated or buried.

The MP’s paternal family also wanted the deceased be buried at the ancestral home of his late father in Kochia, Homa Bay County in accordance with Luo traditions.