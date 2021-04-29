Kemsa board sent packing as Uhuru replaces Kembi Gitura





The board of directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has been disbanded.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has, in that regard, appointed Mary Chao Mwadime to serve as chairperson for a three-year term to replace Kembi Gitura, whose appointment he revoked.

The board was sent packing on Thursday in the wake of multi-billion-shilling tendering scandals plaguing the medical supplies authority.

According to a gazette notice dated April 28, the change of hands will take effect on April 30.

“I have appointed Mary Chao Mwadime as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority for a period of three years with effect from April 30, 2021,” said President Kenyatta in the gazette notice.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe named Capt. (Rtd) Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, and Terry Kiunge Ramadhani to the Kemsa board for a three-year term each beginning April 30.

In the same Gazette notice, the appoibntments of Timothy Mwololo Waema, Bibiana K. Njue, Joel Onsare Gesuka, and Dorothy Atieno Aywak were revoked.

In March, MPs criticised the president’s decision to move Mr Gitura to the Communications Authority amid an ongoing investigation into the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 procurement scam.

Section 5 (1) Part A of the Kemsa Act grants the President powers to appoint the chairperson of the Authority’s Board of Directors.

The Public Investment Committee (PIC) had recommended that Gitura be barred from holding a senior position until he is cleared of involvement in the Kemsa tender rot.