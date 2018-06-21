PHOTOS | FILE

The Kenya Bureau of Standards managing director Charles Ongwae on Thursday threw a spanner in the works revealing that the samples of sugar they have tested contain no heavy metal contaminants including mercury.

Ongwae was speaking during a probe on fake by the parliamentary committee on Trade in Nairobi.

“We have proficiency testing scheme which is a quality assurance program and a requirement for accreditation. We share material to participating labs, they do their independent test and share results with details of the methods used,” he said.

CRACKDOWN

Senior government officials have been speaking at cross purpose over the ongoing crackdown on contrabands.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i kicked off the storm when he revealed that much of the sugar imported into the country contained mercury.

But on Wednesday, Trade CS Adan Mohammed contradicted his counterpart saying there was no mercury in the sugar in the country.

Matiang’i’s position was, however, backed by the director of criminal investigations George Kinoti whose agency is leading the crackdown.