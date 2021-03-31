KEBS nab sub-standard face masks

Mary Kananu, one of the tailors at the Mukuru Promotion Center displays one of the face masks. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Wednesday seized 211 boxes of Promo Kings disposable masks at Quick Mart, Ruai

According to the agency, the standard mark permit for 58 boxes with 50 pieces and 53 boxes with 25 pieces was suspended due to failures in meeting the required standards.

“Nairobi Market Surveillance team today (Wednesday) at Quick Mart (Ruai Branch) seized non-complying Promo Kings brand disposable masks,” KEBS said.

KEBS at the same time also seized 20 brands of detergents; shampoos; sanitizers and disinfectants manufactured by Oracle Chemical Ltd at Hardy Karen were also seized on Wednesday.

The agency said the standard mark permits had expired back in 2019.

“This raid was initiated by a complaint,” the KEBS statement reads.

The raid comes at a time when the country has many Kenyans shopping for items to keep their families safe following the presidential directive and from the Ministry of Health officials.

Last year, police were ordered to arrest members of the public who do not wear their face masks properly.

The government published the law in April which imposed a fine of Sh20,000 and a jail term of six months, or both, for anyone found not wearing a mask in public as a preventative measure against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The law requires the mandatory use of face masks in public vehicles as well.