Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Charles Ongwae during press conference at their offices in Nairobi on June 13, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Charles Ongwae was on Friday afternoon and taken to CID headquarters for interrogation.

The MD was arrested with several other officials over the contaminated sugar scandal and fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax stickers.

His arrest comes a day after he told parliament that the sugar was not contaminated and later said that it had samples of the sugar detained by the police tested positive for lead and copper.

He added that it did not meet the quality standards for total viable counts for microbiological matter, which determines the shelf life of consumable goods.

Three Cabinet Secretaries have in the last few days clashed over claims that sugar being sold in several parts of the country contains mercury.

More to follow…