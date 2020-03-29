Kebs impounds illegally manufactured sanitisers in city

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) conducted a raid and seized uncertified sanitisers produced and distribted by Laser Chemicals located at Saika Estate in Nairobi.

The Kebs market surveillance team led by Nicholas Nzesya had been conducting random surveillance in various parts of the city since the outbreak of coronavirus before netting the products at Jirani Court on Kangundo road.

The sanitisers were netted on Friday following a tip-off from members of the public and the agency said its officials had seized substandard and uncertified sanitisers across the country.

The unscrupulous traders found with the products were arrested ans will be arraigned.

During the raid, Kebs managing director Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini cautioned manufacturers who are selling substandard uncertified sanitisers that they will be arrested, prosecuted and their business permits suspended.

“Even as we continue to support MSMEs and job creation in the country, we must be cognizant of the fact that anyone who risks the lives of other citizens by not following due procedures of doing business will be dealt with according to the law,” said Njiraini.

Laser Chemicals, who did not possess a permit from Kebs to produce sanitisers, were using high levels of ethanol in violation of measurements permitted by the standards body.

To body urged Kenyans to check the validity of sanitisers by sending send the code underneath the Standardization Mark logo to 20023 (i.e. type message SM#Code and SMS to 20023) to get product manufacturing details and permit validity status or ISM#code for imported products.

The demand for sanitisers has grown exponentially since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country, with various companies taking advantage of the situation to manufacture the product and sell it at exorbitant prices.