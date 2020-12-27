Join our Telegram Channel
KDF soldier killed by mob for greeting woman in Utawala

By Hilary Kimuyu December 27th, 2020 1 min read

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier was on Saturday night lynched by a mob in Utawala, Nairobi after a woman and her fiancé falsely accused him of being a thief.

The soldier, who was with his brother at the time, is said to have gotten into a fight with the couple after allegedly winking at the man’s fiancée while heading home from Fahari Hotel.

“An argument ensued culminating in a stone-throwing match pitting the couple on one end and the sergeant on the other,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement.

“When the couple was overpowered, they raised the alarm, claiming they had been attacked by robbers. As a result, a mob of six men came to the couple’s rescue and beat up the sergeant to death. His (KDF officer’s) brother escaped (death) by a whisker,” added the DCI.

Police have since arrested five people in connection with the KDF officer’s death.

“They will be arraigned on Monday, December 28,” concluded the DCI.

