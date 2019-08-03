Join our WhatsApp Channel
KDF soldier arrested over theft of car in Kabete

By Hilary Kimuyu August 3rd, 2019 1 min read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday night arrested a KDF soldier based at the Department of Defense (DOD) headquarters in connection to car theft.

Corporal Nicholas Kemboi is suspected to have stolen the motor vehicle and changed its registration number and colour.

In the same case, DCI said that another suspect one Eric Oduor had already been arrested and arraigned in court but was out on bond.

Corporal Kemboi will be arraigned on Monday to face charges of stealing of a motor vehicle contrary to Section 278A of the Penal Code.

