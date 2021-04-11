KDF officers arrested at a Kisumu night club for breaking curfew rules





Five Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers are among 52 revelers arrested in Kisumu for flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

The revellers were locked inside a popular nightclub in Lolwe, Kisumu county, on Saturday night.

Police led by Kisumu Central Sub-county police commander Joseph Ng’etich were forced to lob tear-gas canisters in order to flush the violators out of the establishment.

Those arrested were ferried in five land cruiser pickup vans and a lorry and held at Kisumu Central police station.

Kisumu county police commander Samuel Anampiu said the revellers will be arraigned on Monday.

“Yesterday at 11.30pm, a Sub-county security intelligence committee team led by the police commander Kisumu Central carried out an operation in Lolwe Estate where 52 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocols,” said Ngetich.

Those arrested will be charged with breaching curfew orders, failing to wear masks, and ignoring social distancing.

The nationwide curfew starts at 10 pm and end at 4 am except in all the 47 counties except Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru where curfew starts at 8 pm and end at 4 am.