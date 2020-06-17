KDF officer arrested in connection to the murder of his wife

Detectives in Nakuru on Tuesday afternoon arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer who is attached to Lanet Barracks in connection to the death of his wife.

Kennedy Oloo, is believed to be the main suspect in the murder of Leah Oloo. An autopsy report has revealed that Ms Oloo, 26, died of suffocation by strangulation.

Just days to her death, Ms Oloo had confided in some family members that she intended to quit her marriage.

Mr Michael Mwenze the Nakuru County Criminal Investigations boss said that at first the death of Ms Oloo was considered as a suicide but investigations have since proved otherwise.

BRUISED NECK

“She did not have any injuries on her head but had a bruise on her neck,” Mwenze said.

The police suspect that someone either used a string or a wire to end the life of the woman who had been married for three years.

Domestic violence cases have been on an upward trajectory since the government imposed a countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew orders due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.