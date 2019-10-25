KDF impersonator wanted for swindling city businessman

A man who was arrested in 2016 by police in Kisii for impersonating a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) officer is wanted by police in Nairobi.

Duke Makori Orina is wanted by police at Muthangari police station for allegedly conning a businessman of Sh190,000.

Police said that Orina had been on the run since the matter was reported at the police station under OB number OB/25/27/4/2016 and that he had ignored orders to surrender to police for interrogation.

In the report, one man identified as Gio Gia told the police that Orina tricked him that he was in a position to deliver unnamed goods to him but instead disappeared with his money.

“Anyone who has information that will lead to his arrest, kindly report to Muthangari police station or any other police station near you,” Mr Gio Gia told Nairobi News.

Orina is said to have gone into hiding as soon as he was released after his arrest in Kisii for impersonation.

In 2016, he was arrested by police in Kisii for impersonating a KDF officer and lying to members of the public that he was in a position to secure them jobs in the forces.

He was found in possession of forged documents, including a forged admission letter bearing the name Kepha Osoro Omosa and that he had assured the said individual that the letter would secure him a slot in the KDF.

He was also found with a number of photos of himself while dressed in police uniform and also carrying firearms.