KCSE exam results to be released today

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha will Wednesday morning release the 2019 KCSE examination results.

The results will be announced three days earlier than was the case last year. Last year, the results were released on December 21.

A total of 699,745 candidates sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

On Monday, Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) board held a meeting to approve the results ahead of submission to President Uhuru Kenyatta before they are made public.

Already Education stakeholders have been invited for the release of the results at Knec headquarters on Dennis Pritt road.

The marking of the examination was concluded on Thursday and Knec officials immediately embarked on analysing the results.

This year’s examination which was conducted between November 4 and 27 and marking started on November 28 in 20 schools in Nairobi and it’s environs.

CHEATING

A total of 26,597 teachers marked this year’s KCSE examinations in 20 stations in Nairobi and its environs.

The examination was done in 10,287 centres across the country with a total of 21 cases of examination malpractices being reported and 90 mobile phones being confiscated from candidates during the examination.

According to Prof Magoha, 300 schools had been put under watch following reports of planned cheating.

Last year, Knec cancelled KCSE results for 3,427 candidates in 44 centres from 16 counties in the country due to cheating as compared to 1,205 in 2017.

Last year, 90,000 candidates scored C+ and above which allowed them to join universities with the best candidate Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls garnering 87.644 points.