KCPE top candidate succumbs to brain tumor

The best candidate from Meru in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) has succumbed to a brain tumor.

Hillary Muriungi Kaume has succumbed to a brain tumor while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, according to the family’s spokesperson Elias Mutuma.

Shortly after joining Alliance High school, Muriungi was diagnosed with a brain tumor and successfully underwent surgery and radiation treatment at Nairobi Hospital to eradicate the tumor.

As a result of his ill health, Muriungi missed most of the school session in 2019. He was due to resume school in January 2020, but an MRI scan showed another tumor in his brain.

In February, Muriungi successfully underwent a second surgery to remove the tumor. However, the doctors recommended he seeks specialised treatment abroad.

Unfortunately, the lock-down caused by coronavirus pandemic made it possible for the family to travel to India for specialized treatment.

He is set to be buried on Wednesday in Kithoka, Mery County, even as his parents struggle to offset the remaining Sh4.5 million bill.

Since he was first diagnosed with the brain tumor, Muriungi’s parents have already spent Sh5.5 million.