KCPE results to be announced shortly

Standard Eight candidates who completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will Monday know their results.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to announce the results for the 1,088,986 candidates any time from now.

For the last three years, the ministry has been releasing the results earlier than the previous years.

The last papers to be marked were the Kiswahili Insha and English Language composition and by Thursday last week they were done.

Over the weekend the examiners have been busy compiling the results.

For the other exams which have multiple choice questions, the examiners were using Optical Mark Recognition System whose process entails capturing marked data candidates’ answer sheets using specialized scanning.