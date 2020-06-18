KCPE, KCSE exams to take place from February 2021 – Magoha

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will take place next year between February and March.

Education CS George Magoha, on Thursday, however, said that the months are subject to change depending on how the Covid-19 pandemic progresses in the country.

The government is preparing for the gradual reopening of schools from September.

But Prof Magoha says that they have to be cautious so as not to cause a major dilemma in the future.

“Officials from our ministry have already started going into the field to physically assess and what we are avoiding is people giving us shopping lists which is the usual thing,” he added.

The ministry, he says, is involving other stakeholders to ensure that when children go back to school, then they will be able to do it in a safe manner.

“We want to go and check at what is precisely necessary so that we can open our schools and ensure that our children are safe. And in that regard, we have started by thinking of the most important thing that is the health and safety of our children,” he added Prof Magoha.

The CS says the biggest issue is the subject of maintaining social and physical distance because most schools have a high number of students per class.

However, he says, it is important for the schools to have enough water supply and where water will not be enough, hand sanitisers can be used.