KCAA makes clarification on domestic flights

Domestic flights into and out of five counties listed by the government as Covid-19 infected zones will remain banned for both local and international tourists.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director general captain Gilbert Kibe, in a statement, said the directive takes effect from March 29 at 6pm.

Domestic flights outside the zoned areas will operate as normal within the stipulated curfew hours, the KCAA boss also said.

“In compliance with the presidential executive order, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority wishes to clarify that as from 6pm (29 March 2021) all domestic passenger flights into and out of the zoned areas shall cease to operate until further notice. This includes international tourists on planned itineraries with tour operators and travel agents,” said Capt Kibe.

Earlier, local airlines Safarilink and AirKenya had announced that they would continue with operation of domestic flights but will only cater to international tourists.

In their statements shared on their social media handles, Safarilink and Airkenya said they had been given the green light by KCAA to resume operations.

This is a day after KCAA had issued a statement stating that the deadline for domestic flights was March 29, 2021.

Their operations, they said then, would include flights into and out of the five zoned areas which the government had listed as high-risk areas of Covid-19 infections.

“Following the notice issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority KCAA we are pleased to announce that International Tourists can continue their safari flights in Kenya with Safarilink. All existing bookings for international tourists will be honoured and we welcome any new bookings through tour operators and travel agents handling international clients,” read part of the statement from Safarilink.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, during his 15 address on the Covid-19 situation in the country, issued a raft of measures aimed at containing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections.

Some of the measures included cessation of movement by road, rail and air into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties, which record highest infections.

International flights are however to continue to operate as normal as the president ordered.

According to the Ministry of Health, the rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths are set to peak in April as the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the country.